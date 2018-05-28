CBSE 10th Results 2018: CBSE Class X Result 2018 to be declared tomorrow on May 29 at 4 pm, check cbse.nic.in

CBSE Results 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE Class 10th Result 2018 tomorrow on Tuesday. The CBSE Class X Results 2018 will be declared on May 29 at 4 pm. The students can check their CBSE Xth Board Result 2018 on the official website cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Over 28 lakhs candidates registered for the class 10 and class 12 examinations. The CBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted at 4,453 centres across India and 78 centres abroad.

The candidates can also check the CBSE Results 2018 on cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, Microsoft SMS Organizer app, www.google.com, www.bing.com and UMANG app.

Steps to check CBSE Class 10th Results 2018:

1. Visit any official website - cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link - Senior School Certificate Examinations (Class 10) Results 2018 (All Regions)

3. Provide your roll number

4. Take a printout of the result for future reference.

Earlier on Saturday, the CBSE Class XII Results 2018 were declared. Girls beat boys in the CBSE Class XII results as Meghna Srivastava, from a Noida school, topped the examination this year. With 99.8%, Meghna appeared as the topper for CBSE Class 12 Exam 2018. She secured 499 marks out of 500. She is a student of Step By Step School, Noida, and is from the Humanities stream.

The second topper Anoushka Chandra is also from Delhi region and has scored 488 marks. She is also a humanities stream student from a school in Ghaziabad.

The third position was held by seven students who got 497 marks out of 500, the officials said.

Girls did better than the boys with a pass percentage of 88.31% against boys' 78.99%, officials at the CBSE headquarters said here.

The overall pass percentage this year was 83.01% as against last year's 82.02%.

The best performing region was Trivandrum in Kerala with a pass percentage of 97.32%. Chennai region's pass percentage was second best at 93.87%.

Delhi was at the third spot with 89% pass percentage, the officials said.

12,737 students have scored 95% and above in the exams.

The topper among the differently abled students category was Vijay Ganesh from Palakkad, Kerala, securing 98.4%. Pooja Kumari, from Dehradun, stood second among the differently abled students with 97.8%, while Lavanya Jha of DPS RK Puram came third with 97.4%.

A total of 141 candidates in the differently abled category scored 90% and above marks. Twenty five candidates in the differently abled category scored 95% and above.

The overall pass percentage of the Delhi region saw an increase from 88.37% in 2017 to 89% this year.

Pass percentage of candidates in foreign schools this year stood at 94.94% as opposed to last year's 92.02%.

Number of candidates placed in compartment was 91,818.