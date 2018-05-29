CBSE 10th Results 2018: CBSE Class X Result 2018 to be declared today at 4 pm on cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Results 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE Class 10th Result 2018 today on Tuesday. The CBSE Class X Results 2018 will be declared on May 29 at 4 pm. The students can check their CBSE Xth Board Result 2018 on the official website cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Over 28 lakhs candidates registered for the class 10 and class 12 examinations. The CBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted at 4,453 centres across India and 78 centres abroad.

The candidates can also check the CBSE Results 2018 on cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, Microsoft SMS Organizer app, www.google.com, www.bing.com and UMANG app.

Steps to check CBSE Class 10th Results 2018:

1. Visit any official website - cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link - Senior School Certificate Examinations (Class 10) Results 2018 (All Regions)

3. Provide your roll number

4. Take a printout of the result for future reference.

Earlier on Saturday, the CBSE Class XII Results 2018 were declared. Girls beat boys in the CBSE Class XII results as Meghna Srivastava, from a Noida school, topped the examination this year. With 99.8%, Meghna appeared as the topper for CBSE Class 12 Exam 2018. She secured 499 marks out of 500. She is a student of Step By Step School, Noida, and is from the Humanities stream.

The second topper Anoushka Chandra is also from Delhi region and has scored 488 marks. She is also a humanities stream student from a school in Ghaziabad.

The third position was held by seven students who got 497 marks out of 500, the officials said.

Girls did better than the boys with a pass percentage of 88.31% against boys' 78.99%, officials at the CBSE headquarters said here.

The overall pass percentage this year was 83.01% as against last year's 82.02%.

Details about Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

The Central Board of Secondary Education was reconstituted in the year 1962 with the main objectives "to serve the educational institutions more effectively, to be responsive to the educational needs of those students whose parents were employed in the central government and had frequently transferable jobs."

As a result of the reconstitution, the erstwhile 'Delhi Board of Secondary Education' was merged with the Central Board and thus all the educational institutions recognized by the Delhi Board also became a part of the Central Board. Subsequently, all the schools located in the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Andaman and Nicobar Island, Arunachal Pradesh, the state of Sikkim , and now Jharkhand, Uttaranchal and Chhattisgarh have also got affiliation with the Board.