CBSE 10 Results 2018: CBSE Board Class X Exam Result 2018 to be declared today at 4pm on cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday said that it would declare that the results of CBSE Class 10 examinations at 4 pm on Tuesday. Candidates can check their CBSE Xth Board Results 2018 on the official CBSE website cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. "The results will be declared on May 29 at 4 pm," a CBSE official said on Monday. The CBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted at 4,453 centres across India and 78 centres abroad. Over 28 lakh candidates registered for CBSE board exams out of which 16 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams.

The board exams were marred by controversy this year with question paper leaks being reported from Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Jharkhand of Class 10 mathematics paper, but the HRD ministry had decided against conducting a re-examination in the "interest of students".

This was the first batch to appear for the Class 10 board examinations after the CBSE decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams.

Here is how you can check your CBSE class 10 results:

There are several ways to check the CBSE Class 10 Results 2018.

1. Official CBSE website:

Students can visit the official websites of the board - cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in - to check their results.

2. SMS

Students will need to provide a few details like their Roll no, date of birth to obtain results via SMS.

SMS format: cbse10<roll no><school no.><centre no>

Send this SMS to 7738299899

Students can use following numbers from various service providers to check their results

MTNL - 52001

BSNL - 57766

Aircel - 5800002

Idea - 55456068

Tata Teleservices - 54321, 51234 and 5333300

Airtel - 54321202

National Informatics Centre - 9212357123

3. UMANG Mobile app:

Students can also view their results on UMANG mobile app.

4. Results through IVRS:

Results can also be accessed through IVR services. Here are the numbers you can call on to get your results:

Subscribers in Delhi: 24300699

Subscribers outside Delhi: 011- 24300699