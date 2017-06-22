CBI to probe SP govt scheme for welfare of women workers' kids

The CBI has registered an FIR to probe the alleged misappropriation of funds under the Rs 1,100-crore Sachal Palna Griha Yojana of the previous Akhilesh Yadav government in Uttar Pradesh.

Officials of the UP social welfare, building and constructions department allegedly connived with several NGOs to divert funds meant for creches for children of women labourers engaged in the construction sector in the state.

The humane scheme was launched by Akhilesh Yadav to provide temporary accommodation to children, aged six and below, of women labourers when they were on the job.

The scheme, which was supposed to involve several private NGOs, aimed at providing nutritional food, entertainment and educational facilities to the children.

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court had handed over the case to the CBI, saying there was a need to investigate the misappropriation and defalcation of public money during the implementation and operation of the scheme.

The court had observed that the departments of the UP government were "shifting blame" onto each other for the irregularities.

The CBI has booked unidentified officials of the UP State Social Welfare Board, the UP Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board and several NGOs in connection with the matter.

