CBI files graft case for embezzlement of Rs 53 lakh in Jammu Defence accounts

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against officials of Controller of Defence Accounts for Northern Command in Jammu for embezzlement of Rs 53.63 lakh by using fake bills showing against movement of a "fake" army unit. The agency registered a case on basis of the complaint made by Subhash Chander Motan, the Assistant Controller of Defence Accounts.

The case has been registered against Ashwani Kumar, a record clerk at the office of Controller of Defence Accounts at Northern Command in Jammu, Satish Kumar, a private person and unknown officials.

It is alleged that duo along with private person dishonestly claimed Rs 55.63 lakh from the office of Principal Controller of Defence Account by using fake and false bills showing movement of army unit 604 SIU from Guwahati and cheated the government exchequer.

"In the fag end of March 2016, when there was huge rush of bill clearance pertaining to various grants of Army units, three bills amounting to Rs 53.63 lakh were managed to get passed, probably in some collusion with some officials of this department," the FIR stated.

The accused behind the fraud adopted the modus operandi that a new unit -- 604 SIU -- has arrived from Guwahati in the audit jurisdiction of this office and submitted these bills supported with all the audit formalities and an authority letter purportedly issued by Controller of Defence Accounts of Guwahati.

It was further alleged that later on while reviewing the status of units from which the final accounts had not been received since long period in March 2017, the office of Principal Controller of Defence Account found that fake army units were created and bills were floated against their names. One such fake army units was identified as --804 ADR – where bills more than Rs 1 crore were detected and transfer was immediately stopped.

After scrutinizing other bills cleared, the office of Principal Controller of Defence Account raised objection on new unit -- 604 SIU. The fraud of fake unit 604 SIU also came to light. When checked with the bank about the account of the beneficiary unit, it was found that the account holder was actually Satish Kumar and it was not a public fund account. When Satish was grilled, he accepted the crime and returned Rs 44.17 lakh but he could not return Rs 9.4 lakh along with Rs 2 lakh as interest totaling to Rs 11.51 lakh.

Thereafter, the matter was referred to CBI for further investigation and book the accused.