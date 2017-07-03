CBI examines two Army officers in transfer racket case

The CBI has examined two Army officers and two hawala operators in connection with its probe into the alleged transfer racket operational at the Army headquarters here.

The statements of Hyderabad-based army officer Purshottam and Bengaluru-based barracks and stores officer S Subhas were recorded by the agency, CBI sources said.

Lt Col Ranganathan Suvramani Moni, posted in the personnel division of the Army, and middleman Gaurav Kohli were arrested last month while an alleged bribe of Rs two lakh was changing hands for the transfer of the Bengaluru-based officer.

"Searches were conducted at the premises including residence of arrested accused and others at New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram which led to recovery of cash of over Rs 10 lakh (approx.) and incriminating documents and other articles," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur had said after registration of FIR on June 2.

The agency had registered the case against Moni, Purshottam, Subhas and Kohli.

