CBI court denied Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s demand to let Honeypreet stay with him as ‘masseuse’

In a bizarre twist to the Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh affair, the Dera chief had reportedly asked for his ‘angel’ to join him in jail. According to a report in India Today, the rape-convicted godman had asked for his favourite 'caretaker' to remain with him in jail as his ‘physiotherapist and masseuse’.

Earlier, Honeypreet’s estranged husband claimed that the Dera chief had sexual relations with his ‘adopted daughter'. A lookout notice has been issued against Honeypreet for reportedly trying to help Gurmeet Ram Rahim escape, with the aid of his security guards, post the verdict.

Honeypreet had also moved an application through her lawyer to allow the ‘father-daughter’ duo to live together, but the court threw out both their requests.

After the verdict, the boisterous godman broke down in court, shouting. An inmate who was there told ANI: "The day Ram Rahim Singh was lodged in jail, he couldn't sleep. He kept murmuring 'oh god, what's my fault' (rabba, mera kya kasoor hai).”

The inmate also claimed that the moment verdict was pronounced, the Dera chief kneeled down and said, "hang me, I don't want to live anymore."

Used to a life of luxury, MSG is having a tough time as Prisoner Number 8647 in Rohtak’s Sunairia jail, where he is likely to spend the next two decades.

From MSG to gardener

According to reports, he was given the choice to work as a gardener or in the factory and he chose the former, which will earn him Rs 40 daily. If it’s any consolation, that would remind him of happier times when the Dera chief and his organisation 'won' a Guinness Record for planting the most trees in an hour (9,38,007).

The special CBI court had come down hard on Gurmeet Ram Rahim. "Having due regard to the peculiar fact and circumstances of the case, the court is of the view that if acts of the convict in sexually exploiting his own female disciples and intimidating them of dire consequences is taken note of, then such kind of persons does not deserve any kind of leniency from the court," special judge Jagdeep Singh said in his 9- page verdict.

The court added, "Such criminal act of a particular individual/convict who is stated to be heading a religious organisation known as Dera Sacha Sauda having its headquarters at Sirsa are bound to shatter images of pious and sacred spiritual social cultural and religious institutions existing in the country since times immemorial, which in turn reflects irreparable damages caused by the acts of the convict to the heritage of this ancient land."

Lookout notice against Honey

On Friday, the Haryana Police issued a lookout notice against the jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insaan and key Dera functionary Aditya Insaan, Panchkula Police Commissioner A S Chawla said.

Police said they were looking into allegations of a conspiracy to free Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh from prison after he was convicted in rape case on August 25.

While Aditya was earlier charged with sedition, the charges against Honeypreet were not immediately known.

Chawala said details regarding the lookout notice against the two would be made public later in the day.

Airports, bus stands and railway stations across the country have been alerted, officials said.

The conviction of the Dera head in a 2002 rape case had triggered arson and violence in Haryana that claimed 38 lives and injured over 250 people on August 25. While 32 people had died in the violence in Panchkula, six people died at Sirsa, where the sect headquarters is located.

A special CBI court in Panchkula had sentenced the Dera chief to 20-year imprisonment in the rape case on Monday.

Fifty-year-old Ram Rahim Singh is lodged in the Sunaria jail in Rohtak district, where a thick blanket of security has been thrown around.

An FIR was earlier lodged in Panchkula police station following a statement by a newspaper reporter against two key functionaries of the Dera, Aditya Insan and Dhiman Insaan. The duo have been booked for sedition. Dhiman was taken into custody yesterday and sent on week-long police remand by a court in Panchkula.

Five Haryana policemen, who were part of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief's security and were charged with sedition, were dismissed from service, state police chief B S Sandhu had said.