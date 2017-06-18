CBI arrests Army Colonel and three others in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested an Army Colonel of Planning & Engineering Branch of Indian Army Eastern Command, Kolkata and three others including the Managing Director and Director of a Pune-based private company for allegedly taking bribe.

The investigative agency registered a case against the accused on Saturday under Section 120 B of the India Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7, 12 & 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

As per reports, the Colonel had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh from Managing Director of the aforesaid company in connection with the supply of Power Pack Rock Splitters, which are used by various field formations of the Army.

The Colonel has accepted the first installment of Rs 50,000 in February and was arrested when he demanded for the second installment.

The CBI tracked the Director of private company who came from Pune to deliver the bribe to Colonel and nabbed all of them after the exchange of money was over.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)