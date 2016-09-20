Cauvery row: Tamil Nadu hails SC verdict as historic, Karnataka CM says order 'unimplementable'

Political parties and farmers in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday termed as historic, the Supreme Court verdict directing the Centre to constitute Cauvery Management Board and urged the Union government to set up the body sans delay.The response was completely different in Karnataka with CM saying the order is unimplementable.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa came in for praise for her pursuit of legal measures over the Cauvery issue, which eventually led to the ruling. President of Tamil Nadu All Farmers' Federations, P R Pandian said "I welcome the verdict whole heartedly, all the farmers are very happy." "We thank Chief Minister Jayalalithaa for the legal measures she undertook to secure the Apex Court verdict," he told PTI,adding the ruling also comes after a slew of protests over several years by Tamil Nadu farmers, supported by all sections of people, political parties and traders. He said farmers are now confident that the Cauvery Board would order release of water to ryots in accordance with the needs and without any political interference.

Reacting to the SC verdict, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, " I have called an all party meeting tomorrow, will discuss the pros and cons of the SC order", He also said that this order is unimplementable.

Farmers wing of CPI(M), Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam urged the Centre to implement the order without delay and the state government to make efforts to get additional quantum of water as 6,000 cusecs will not be sufficient. PMK chief Ramadoss said, "though the Supreme Court direction to release 6000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu per day from tomorrow till September 27 is not sufficient, the ruling to constitute CMB is historic and we welcome it whole heartedly."

He said the order has given joy and confidence to lakhs of farmers that now "doing farming is possible in Cauvery Delta districts of Tamil Nadu." He wanted the Centre to take immediate steps for setting up CMB. Welcoming the ruling, CPI(M) State Secretary G Ramakrishnan and CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan urged the Centre to implement the order without any delay. Ramakrishnan said 6,000 cusecs would not be sufficient and that at least 12,000 cusecs should be released till the month end. MDMK chief Vaiko said the Apex Court through its order has upheld the rights of Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery waters. He too demanded the Centre immediately constitute Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulatory Authority.

All India National League Party chief S J Inayatullah said the "verdict is a huge victory for Chief Minister Jayalalithaa who has been in pursuit of a legal struggle on the issue," and greeted her for the apex court ruling. Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi chief Velmurugan said his party welcomed the announcement and thanked Jayalalithaa for taking appropriate legal steps to obtain the court order.

Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi chief E R Easwaran said the order was a culmination of a long time struggle. He also wanted the authorities to ensure the safety of Tamils in Karnataka. He also wanted Karnataka to ensure safety and security of Tamils living there as protests have begun in some places following the apex court verdict.