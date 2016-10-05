Cauvery row: Protests held in Tamil Nadu against Centre, AIADMK hits out at BJP, Congress

AIADMK's mouthpiece carried an article by Dr Namadhu MGR which said that even after SC's order it was clear that the BJP was treating Tamil Nadu with a 'step-motherly attitude'.

AIADMK on Wednesday hit out at the Centre and Karnataka government for "not abiding" by the Supreme Court directive to set up the Cauvery Management Board. Protests were held in several parts of Tamil Nadu against the NDA-led Union government for its stance in the apex court regarding the setting up of Cauvery Management Board (CMB), with a farmers' body launching an indefinite fast on the issue.

In a write-up in AIADMK mouthpiece, Dr Namadhu MGR said that by declining to set up CMB, even after the apex court's order, it was clear that the saffron party was treating Tamil Nadu with a "step-motherly attitude". "It is clear that the BJP-led Centre will also follow the obstinacy of Karnataka in not heeding to the directive of the Supreme Court," AIADMK alleged.

It wondered about the kind of grave situation that may emerge "if common people too took a stand that they will not bow to court orders when the Central and Karnataka governments ruled by national parties showed adamance by not abiding the Supreme Court directive."

AIADMK said people were aware that the convergence of stance of the Central and Karnataka governments on the issue of setting up the CMB was aimed at the "Karnataka Assembly electoral harvest."

"National parties like BJP and Congress imperilling India's unity for the sake of votes and seats has led to a big concern among the lovers of the nation," it said.

Farmers of Tamil Nadu All Farmers' Federations (TNAFF) began an indefinite fast, urging the Centre to immediately set up CMB. "This is an indefinite fast. We want the Centre to set up the CMB immediately," TNAFF president PR Pandian told PTI.

Fifteen farmers, including those from the Cauvery delta districts of Tiruvarur and Tiruchirappalli, are on the fast. Volunteers of All India Students Federation, affiliated to CPI, staged a protest and Pro-Tamil and farmers' outfits staged demonstrations in Tiruchirappalli, Madurai and Puducherry on the issue, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DMK treasurer and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin said they would stage a fast on October 7 in Thanjavur to condemn the Centre's stand on setting up of CMB.

"We will show our opposition (to the Centre's stand) through the fast," he told reporters.

PMK chief Ramadoss said he would lead a protest demonstration here on October 8 to urge the Centre to immediately set up the CMB. "The protest is also to condemn the Centre for its betrayal of Tamil Nadu on the issue and the Tamil Nadu government for having lost the state's rights by being negligent," he alleged.