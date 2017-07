Cauvery protests: Farmers block Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

Traffic on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was affected today for a brief period as farmers blocked it to protest against the release of Cauvery water from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Dam to Tamil Nadu.

"Traffic was affected for a brief period after farmers blocked Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. They were protesting against release of Cauvery water from KRS Dam to Tamil Nadu," Mandya Additional Superintendent of Police B N Lavanya told

