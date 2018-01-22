Caught on Camera | Last few moments of actor Praful Bhalerao trying to board a train before death

In a shocking incident, Marathi actor Praful Bhalerao, best known as a child artist in the popular TV series 'Kunku', was killed in a train accident in Mumbai on Monday.

According to Senior Police Inspector Shailendra Dhiwar, from Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident took place between 4.15 and 4.30 am on Monday. Bhalerao's family members were contacted after his i-phone was found on his body, a police officer said.

"Around 4.15 am, Bhalerao tried catching a running Churchgate local from platform number two, fell off from the train and went on to hit a signal pole and sustained a head injury,” Dhiwar said.

“Motorman from next approaching train spotted a person lying near the tracks and informed station master. An announcement was made at the station after which GRP personnel took the person to Ambedkar Hosptial, where he was declared brought dead," he said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and are further probing the matter.

“As per Bhalerao’s father, his son worked with Just Dial in Malad and as a daily routine, after night shift his son would take a Churchgate train from Malad station for home, " Dhiwar said.

The 22-year-old has featured in several Marathi serials such as ‘Tu Majha Sangati’, ‘Nakushi’ and ‘Jyotiba Phule’. He worked in the recently released Marathi film ‘Barayan'.