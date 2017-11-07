Caught on camera: 'How dare you,' screams passenger as IndiGo staff pins him down, airline fires 'culprit'

In a shocking incident, ground staff of IndiGo Airlines were caught on camera assaulting a senior citizen on the tarmac of Delhi Airport.

The incident that took place on October 15 came to limelight after the 80-second long video clip surfaced online. The footage shows that staff and the passenger, who has now been identified as Rajiv Katyal, arguing over Katyal boarding the bus on the tarmac.

#WATCH: IndiGo staff manhandle a passenger at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (Note: Strong language) pic.twitter.com/v2ola0YzqC — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2017

Soon, a scuffle breaks out and the ground staff pins him down while he shouts and screams “how dare you push me.”

“Incident probed by designated committee. Took action against staff who was main culprit, by immediately terminating his employment,” IndiGo said in a statement on Tuesday.

Apologising for the incident, Aditya Ghosh, the president of the IndiGo airlines also issued a statement and said that “I acknowledge the unpleasant experience our passenger went through, while engaging with our staff at Delhi airport. My personal apologies as this does not reflect our culture. I had personally spoken to the passenger and asked for an apology. At IndiGo, dignity of our passengers and staff is of utmost importance. Any act that compromises the dignity of either is of a serious concern to us.”

“Under the code of conduct violation, this incident was investigated and stern action was taken against the staff. Once again my personal and sincere apologies to the affected passenger,” he added.

Union Civil Aviation Minister AG Raju also reacted to the incident and said that, “Seeking report from the DGCA. Violence of any sort is deplorable and should result in criminal action.”

In a series of tweets, state minister Jayant Sinha also called the incident unfortunate.

Indigo passenger incident from Oct 15 is deplorable and unfortunate. Passenger safety and security is our top-most priority. 1/n — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) November 7, 2017

MoCA has already asked for a detailed report from Indigo by tomorrow. Indigo has issued a news release stating that the culprit 2/n — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) November 7, 2017

has been terminated. Indigo senior executives have personally apologised to the passenger. We hope that the passenger will file 3/n — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) November 7, 2017

a criminal complaint. This will enable us to take appropriate action. I will meet Shri Kalra to address his concerns. 4/n — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) November 7, 2017

Passengers and employees should know that the Ministry has multiple channels such as AirSewa and DGCA Sugam to handle such complaints n/n — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) November 7, 2017

Rajiv Katyal landed in Delhi from a Chennai flight on October 15. There was an arguement after he alighted the plane and Katyal reportedly abused the staff.