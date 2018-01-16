Trending#

Caught on Camera | Bengaluru couple thrashed by goons on New Year's Eve, five arrested

  Tuesday 16 January 2018 18:40 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
In a shocking video released by ANI on Tuesday, a couple on a motorbike in Bengaluru's posh locality Indira Nagar is seen being stopped and brutally thrashed by a group of men on December 31, 2017. Five people has been arrested so far in related to the incident.

 
"We have detained five drunken people after we filed a suo motto case," DCP (East) Ajay Hilory told PTI.

     
The attackers blocked the way and stopped the two-wheeler and started throwing punches and kicks on the man. The two victims fell down from the vehicle and the attackers continued to beat the man and molest the girl. Some of attackers even held alcohol bottles on their hand and seemed drunk.

 
In another incident on New Year's Eve in 2016, the mass molestation in Bengaluru sent shockwaves in the country. The city's MG Road and Brigade Road saw women getting molested, children getting scared, as male friends and relatives had a tough time protecting them from unruly men. 

 
However, none of these arrangements were of any help to the women who became easy targets for drunk hooligans, forcing some of them to literally take off their heeled shoes and run for help.

 
Several women were molested at a large gathering in city's downtown area. The incident happened at a time when the security forces were heightened due to New Year celebrations. The Bengaluru police were criticised for not being able to control the situation or even let an incident like that to happen.   

 
 

    
   
