Case filed against Gurung, wife for Darjeeling violence

A case has been lodged against Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supremo Bimal Gurung and his wife Asha for their alleged involvement in violence, arson and killing of one person during clashes in Darjeeling hills on the demand for a separate Gorkhaland state.

"We have lodged a case (against Gurung and his wife) and the investigation is on. There were allegation that they were involved in the violence, arson and killing of one person during clashes on Saturday," a senior police official said.

Reacting to the police case against Gurung and his wife, a senior GJM leader charged that the police were implicating them in false cases.

"Three of our supporters were killed and they are filing cases against us. Cases should be lodged against the police and state administration for violating human rights and killing," the GJM leader said.

GJM, which was spearheading an agitation for a separate Gorkhaland state and observing an indefinite bandh in Darjeeling hills, claimed that three of its supporters were killed during clashes with police on Saturday. However, the police confirmed only one death.

