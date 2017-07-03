Case against BSP man for remarks against PM

The case has been lodged at the Rasra Police Station in Ballia district against the BSP worker, identified as Suraj

A case has been registered against a BSP worker from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday after he posted derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on WhatsApp.

The case has been lodged at the Rasra Police Station in Ballia district against the BSP worker, identified as Suraj, under IT and Cyber laws on the complaint of a local BJP leader, Gopal Singh.

The BJP leader had lodged a complaint with the Rasra police on Suraj’s indecent remarks and also submitted the screen shots of BSP worker’s WhatsApp post.