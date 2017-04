A three-feet portion of the track where eight coaches of the Rajya Rani Express derailed here today was missing and sabotage angle cannot be ruled out, Uttar Pradesh police said.

KK Chaudhri, Rampur SP, who visited the accident site, said the track was found broken and some of its portion buried.

"Sabotage cannot be ruled out," he told

