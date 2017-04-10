Candidate crorepati but BJP projecting her as slum-dweller:AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party today accused Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari of "deceiving" people by putting up a "crorepati" candidate in the municipal polls while projecting her to be "slum dweller".

The Aam Aadmi Party today accused Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari of "deceiving" people by putting up a "crorepati" candidate in the municipal polls while projecting her to be "slum dweller".

Tiwari named Sunita Kaushik as party candidate after he met her during MCD poll campaign as a part of which he used to stay at slums in night with an aim to extend BJP's support base in AAP's strongholds.

Later, her election affidavit revealed that she had two houses and jewellery worth around Rs 90 lakh.

"The information that has come to light is shocking.

Tiwari gave ticket to a millionaire while pretending that a slum-dweller was being given the opportunity. While it is not wrong to have a millionaire as a candidate but in this case it was a mere stunt," Pandey said.

The AAP used the opportunity to take aim at Tiwari's attempts to woo the poorvanchali population, mainly residents of slum clusters and unauthorised colonies.

"He does not understand the pain of the slum-dwellers or those living in unauthorised colonies. The allegations of BJP's grassroots-level workers are proving to be true that crores were exchanged in ticket distribution," he said.

In an affidavit submitted to the State Election Commission along with her nomination, Sunita disclosed she owned two buildings measuring 720 square feet and 553 square feet whose market price is Rs 50 lakh and Rs 32 lakh respectively.

Her husband, Shashi Bhushan, also owns property worth Rs 10 lakh. The couple also possess jewellery and bullion worth Rs 7 lakh. Sunita's share in it is worth Rs 6 lakh.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)