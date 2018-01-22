Canada PM Justin Trudeau to come for week-long India visit next month

In a step which is likely to further bolster India- Canada relationship, Justin Trudeau will be visiting country next month. He is scheduled to visit India between February 17 - February 23, according to a communique given by Canada PM's official twitter handle. India's envoy to Canada, Vikas Swarup also confirmed the development. Trudeau is coming to India on PM Modi's invitation. Modi had visited Canada back in 2015.

According to press note given by Canada, " Canada and India enjoy a special relationship that is based on a common language, similar institutions and forms of government, and a commitment to democracy. India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, and offers tremendous opportunities to grow Canada’s middle class and bolster our shared prosperity."

The State Visit will lead to deepening of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership in key areas of trade & investment, energy, science & technology, space, innovation, higher education, infrastructure development, skill development, security & counter-terrorism. pic.twitter.com/nGFMnktA4k — Vikas Swarup (@VikasSwarup) January 22, 2018

Next month, I’ll travel to India to meet with leaders in government & business to strengthen the close friendship between our two countries. More: https://t.co/75qVu6molW — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 22, 2018

Canadian government also said, " The visit will reaffirm the close friendship between our two countries, and discuss ways to create good middle class jobs for Canadians and Indians alike".

Trudeau will be visiting Agra, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi during his week-long stay in India. He is also scheduled to visit ' several landmarks, including the Taj Mahal, Sri Harmandir Sahib (also known as the Golden Temple), and the Swaminarayan Akshardham in Gujarat'. Trudeau is expected to hold parleys with captains of industries and also will interact with students.

Trudeau was quoted as saying, “Canada and India share a special bond, and are linked by tremendous people-to-people connections. The more than one million Canadians of Indian origin make the relationship between our two countries a truly special one. I look forward to meeting with Prime Minister Modi, and further strengthening the Canada-India friendship.”

The two leaders met previously in November 2017 during the East Asia Summit in Manila, Philippines; in July 2017 during the G20 in Hamburg, Germany; and in April 2016 during the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, D.C. Trudeau also met Modi as opposition leader in 2015. Currently 3.6% of Canadian population is of Indian descent. Bilateral trade between the two countries was worth $2.1 billion in 2016.