Canada-based NGO awards families of Indo-canadian martyrs

Five martyred soldiers have been awarded $4,000 for their sacrifice by Canada India Foundation — a non-profit organisation. The CIF, which has its heaquarter in Toronto with branches across places like Ottawa and Vancouver, has been working on boosting Indo-Canadian relations through public policy.

The fallen heroes who will get the financial aid include Rfn Ginlalven Ngaihte of Assam Rifles, head constable Rai Singh of Border Security Force, constable Santosh Saw of Central Reserve Police Force, constable Vijay Kumar from BSF, and constable Ghanshyam Gurjar of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The CISF had organised a charity golf tournament on July 25 this year at Mississauga, Canada to raise the funds, which would be given to five Canadian counterparts as well.

Talking to DNA, Girish Kekre, who on the board of governors of the foundation, said that they are honouring the soldiers and the supreme sacrifice they have made for the nation.

Soldiers from Canada have been part of peacekeeping forces in Afghanistan and other strife-ridden countries. "This is our way to thanking them for what they have doing for the society," said Ajit Someshwar, chairperson of the foundation.

"We want people to recognise India's global contribution and the success story we have become over the past. CISF is constantly in this endeavour to bring the glory India deserves on an international platform," Kekre, an OCI based in Canada, said.

The CISF was conceptualised in 2007 with the objective to give an impetus to bilateral ties between the two nations.

For the same, the NGO has been awarding Indians who have achieved fame on an international platform by virtue of their work. The Global Citizen of India Award, which is conferred every two years, has names like Dr Subhash Chandra, chairman, Essel Group of Companies, Sam Pitroda, yoga guru Ramdev as it awardees.

