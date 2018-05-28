Can you ensure Karnataka gets a working Govt before you leave? BJP asks Rahul Gandhi

On Sunday, the BJP’s official Twitter handle replied to Rahul Gandhi after he mocked his trolls saying he was going abroad for her mother’s treatment.

Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged social media trollers not to get "worked up" as he is going to accompany his mother Sonia Gandhi abroad for an annual medical check-up and will be back soon.

We wish well for Sonia ji’s health. Women of Karnataka also await Cabinet formation so that the state Govt can start serving them. Can you ensure Karnataka gets a working Govt before you leave? Everyone on social media hopes that you will keep us entertained from there too :-) https://t.co/doxO36Xva8 — BJP (@BJP4India) May 28, 2018

The Congress president, who will be leaving tonight along with her mother, took to Twitter and said, "Will be out of India for a few days, accompanying Sonia ji to her annual medical checkup. To my friends in the BJP social media troll army: don’t get too worked up...I'll be back soon!"

This led the BJP twitter handle to write back: “We wish well for Sonia ji’s health. Women of Karnataka also await Cabinet formation so that the state Govt can start serving them. Can you ensure Karnataka gets a working Govt before you leave. Everyone on social media hopes that you will keep us entertained from there too .”

The tweet is in response to social media users who target the Congress chief on various issues, including his foreign visits.

Sonia Gandhi's health has been in the news for quite some time. Recently, on March 23, the United Progressive Alliance chairperson, who was in Shimla with her daughter Priyanka Vadra, was rushed to New Delhi after she felt ill. Gandhi complained of restlessness and had to be flown to the national capital.