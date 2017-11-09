'Can Karti Chidambaram travel abroad?' SC asks CBI

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the CBI to apprise it of its stand on November 16 on whether Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, can be conditionally allowed to go abroad for 4-5 days.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud asked Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing CBI, to seek instruction on the issue and apprise it next Thursday.

During the hearing, the bench perused the documents supplied by CBI in a sealed cover relating to materials found during the investigation conducted so far.

The CBI FIR, lodged on May 15, had alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti's father was the Union Finance Minister.