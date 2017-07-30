Calling cows ‘gau mata’ isn’t enough; we must treat them well: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

The CM was addressing a workshop on cow protection at Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Sunday asserted that calling cows Gau Mata is not enough, we must see how we treat them.

Addressing a workshop regarding cow protection in Raipur, Raman Singh said, "Had we kept cows at home, people need not have carried them on trucks. We call cows 'Gau Mata' but we must see how we treat them."

Singh further said from now onwards we will inspect cow sheds and top-ten cowsheds will be provided with extra Rs 10 Lakh every year.

"We will deploy 10 ambulances to cater to cows and will initiate this from ten districts first, "Chhattisgarh CM.

The Chief Minister concluded saying that the suggestions obtained today will soon be implemented