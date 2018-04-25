Call full court to discuss future of Supreme Court: Justices Gogoi, Lokur write to CJI

In another indication of the turbulence in upper echelons of India's judiciary, now two SC judges have written a letter to CJI asking for a full court to discuss the 'institutional issues'.

Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Madan Lokur wrote the letter which was delivered to CJI on Sunday, reports The Indian Express. In the letter they have demanded to discuss “institutional issues” and the “future” of the court and urged CJI to convene a full court. CJI reportedly is yet to respond to the letter. Incidentally Justice Ranjan Gogoi is next in line to be the next CJI.

Dipak Misra and other Supreme Court on Monday held a longer than usual morning meeting, leading to delay of about 15 minutes in starting of the proceedings in all courts, amid speculation that they discussed the notice to remove the CJI and its rejection. The usual morning meeting of judges coincided with the breaking news emanating from the office of Rajya Sabha Chairperson and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu that he had rejected the notice to remove the CJI with point-wise rebuttals after consulting legal experts. According to IE report, the issue of conveying full court was discussed but CJI Misra refused to give a categorical answer.

On March21, Justice J Chelameswar had written to all judges urging CJI to convene full court to discuss alleged government intervention in appointment of judges to HC. In April, Justice Kurian Joseph wrote a letter to all judges urging CJI to appoint a committee to look into the matter of Centre not acting on collegium's recommendation to elevate Indu Malhotra and KM Joseph to SC. The CJI is yet to respond to either of the letters, which haven't gone down well with some of the fellow SC judges.

The division in the judiciary became public when four senior most judges of Supreme Court called a press conference and virtually rebelled against the CJI. After that, the controversy has refused to die down and has rather taken political colours, with opposition moving an impeachment motion against the CJI which was rejected by VP Venkiah Naidu.

