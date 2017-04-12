Call drop experience worst during busy hours: panel

Despite several efforts by the government to improve quality of service by cellular mobiles operators, consumers’ experience of making voice calls has deteriorated, a parliamentary committee has said.

Noting that there are critical gaps in the quality of service parameters which need a review, the committee stated that call drop experience is worst during the busy hours defined as the one-hour period when the maximum number of calls are handled.

“Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has not laid down any quality of service standards for 4G data services separately and the existing quality of service regulations for wireless data prescribed by TRAI in December, 2012 also covers 4G data services,” the report said.

Interestingly, financial disincentives amounting to Rs 12.09 crore has been imposed till September 2016, on various service providers towards non-compliance of ‘Quality of Service benchmarks’ and other violations out of which Rs 12.02 crore have been deposited so far by the service providers. The Committee recommended that all handsets strictly conform to BIS standards.