Trending#

Winter Session of Parliament

Gujarat elections 2017

Bigg Boss 11

Amit Shah

Narendra Modi

  1. Home
  2. India
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Cabbie & friend kidnap, gang-rape Thane woman

rape


 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Sunday 24 December 2017 1:39 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
A 25-year-old woman from Thane was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped and then thrown out of the car by two men near Vajreshwari in Virar. The woman got into the cab marked Ola, thinking it was part of the radio cab company's fleet. However, police have found that the driver had not been working with the company for a week due to a money dispute.

 
Kashimira police have arrested two men — the driver Suresh Gosavi (32) and Umesh Zala (31) – and seized the car. When the woman hailed the cab, it was already occupied by another man. Instead of ferrying her to Thane, the duo took her to Vajreshwari. They raped her at a lodge. She then alerted the owner. "We traced them through the CCTV cameras on the highway," said Mahesh Patil, DSP, Thane Rural. "We suspect they have committed a similar offence earlier."

 
An Ola spokesperson said, "We confirm this incident has not occurred on the Ola platform. We have extended all support to authorities."

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 
   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story