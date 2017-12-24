Cabbie & friend kidnap, gang-rape Thane woman

A 25-year-old woman from Thane was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped and then thrown out of the car by two men near Vajreshwari in Virar. The woman got into the cab marked Ola, thinking it was part of the radio cab company's fleet. However, police have found that the driver had not been working with the company for a week due to a money dispute.

Kashimira police have arrested two men — the driver Suresh Gosavi (32) and Umesh Zala (31) – and seized the car. When the woman hailed the cab, it was already occupied by another man. Instead of ferrying her to Thane, the duo took her to Vajreshwari. They raped her at a lodge. She then alerted the owner. "We traced them through the CCTV cameras on the highway," said Mahesh Patil, DSP, Thane Rural. "We suspect they have committed a similar offence earlier."

An Ola spokesperson said, "We confirm this incident has not occurred on the Ola platform. We have extended all support to authorities."