Bypolls held in 9 Assembly seats in 6 states, violence in MP

Bypolls were today held in nine Assembly constituencies in six states, including Madhya Pradesh where incidents of firing were reported from two places in Ater seat.

Barring Ater, the polling passed off peacefully.

Polling took place in two Assembly constituencies each in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, one each in West Bengal, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

Firing incidents were reported from two places in Madhya Pradesh after Congress and BJP workers clashed during the by-election in Ater Assembly seat.

The MP election authorities, however, dismissed reports of booth capturing and said security was tightened after the incidents.

In Dholpur Assembly constituency in Rajasthan, where the BJP is in power, nearly 80 per cent polling was recorded till 6 PM.

The BJP-ruled Assam's Dhemaji seat had a turnout of 66.97 per cent while it was 65 per cent in Bandhavgarh and 60 per cent in Ater in MP where the BJP is in office.

Polling percentages in Gundlupet and Nanajanagud Assembly seats in Karnataka, where the Congress is in power, was 78 per cent and 76 per cent respectively till 5 PM.

Over 63 per cent polling took in Bhoranj (SC) Assembly seat in Himachal Pradesh which is ruled by the Congress.

The turnout in Kanthi Dakshin Assembly seat in TMC-ruled West Bengal was 79.7 per cent till 5 PM while it was 44 per cent in Delhi's Rajouri Garden Assembly seat till that time.

The AAP holds office in Delhi.

