Byculla jail inmate death: Maha women's commission summons DGP, Sena leader demands probe

Taking cognisance of the death of a woman inmate in the Byculla jail here last week, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has summoned state DGP and other top police officers to its office on June 29.

Death of Manju Shette (45) at the government-run J J Hospital on Friday night had triggered violent protests in the women's jail amid allegations that she was brutally assaulted by some staffers.

"We have summoned top police officers to give us a detailed report by June 29 before 11 am," MSCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar told reporters here today.

In a letter addressed to the DGP and the Additional Director General (ADG) Prisons, MSCW stated they have taken a cognisance of the "very serious" issue on their own.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and MLC Neelam Gorhe today demanded a judicial probe into the death of a woman convict in a jail here that triggered a protest by other inmates over the weekend.

The convict, Manju Govind Shette, died at the government-run J J Hospital on Friday night after allegedly being beaten up by women staffers of the jail in Byculla.

Her death led to a protest by prisoners following which around 200 inmates, including Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, were booked for rioting and unlawful assembly. The women's prison houses around 251 inmates.

Speaking to newspersons at the Sena office `Shivalaya' here, Gorhe claimed Shette was mercilessly beaten up over a trivial issue and demanded a judicial probe into her death and action against the culprits.

The legislator said she would be raising the issue in the Maharashtra Legislative Council through a calling attention notice in the monsoon session of the legislature to be held next month.

"Shette was dragged, stripped and sexually assaulted.

She was hit on the head with a stick and there were injury marks all over her body," the Sena lawmaker said.

Gorhe demanded that the jail officials involved in the assault on the convict be immediately arrested as their suspension alone is not enough.

Half a dozen jail staffers have been placed under suspension and the police registered a case under IPC section 302 (punishment for murder) against them.

She demanded that statements of all the jail inmates who were witness to the incident be recorded in-camera.

Gorhe said the assault on Shette appears to be premeditated and not spontaneous as being made out, and wondered how her death can be recorded as "unnatural".

"In the past, a committee consisting of women legislators was constituted which used to conduct inspection of jails and submit a report to the government," she said.

Gorhe demanded revival of the committee and said the government should come out with a policy to ensure safety of women inmates in prisons across the state.