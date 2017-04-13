By-election results 2017: From AAP's debacle to Congress stemming the rot — 5 big takeaways

In a fiercely divided polity like India, every election result is analysed with great detail. The problem with that, in the absence of adequate context and back story, there lies the risk of over-analysing, often leading to erroneous conclusions.

While ruling parties generally hold an edge during by-elections, that theory falls flat if the seat concerned has historically been a strong hunting ground of the opposition. So any extrapolation to understand the 'big picture' is valid only for the truly representative seats. But with this round of by-elections coming closely in heels of the five state elections, a recurring pattern has emerged which needs careful consideration.

Here are some of the big takeaways:

1. AAP facing an existential crisis

Yes, the pundits have been proved wrong in the past and AAP had a sensational comeback after getting plummeted in the 2014 elections. But AAP's stunning capitulation in Rajouri Garden poses several critical questions. Is the party losing ground in the capital? Does it need an immediate course correction, changing the one-outrage-a-day model it currently employs to remain on top of the news cycle?

After catching the imagination of an entire generation, Arvind Kejriwal now runs the risk of being relegated to a regional satrap, bitter at being outclassed and outsmarted by PM Modi. A washout in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls can actually send AAP into a tailspin. It's time for Kejriwal to fight for his turf before it is too late.

2. The worst is probably over for Congress

Many experts and BJP supporters would like to believe that the grand old party of India, Congress, is on a perennial decline. The party currently lies in the dumps, with insipid leadership adding no value. Yet the party has shown green shoots of revival. It beat the odds to emerge as the single largest party in Goa and Arunachal Pradesh. While it was outsmarted in political manoeuvring in both these two states, there is no denying the fact that popular vote was for Congress. In Karnataka, Siddaramaiah has virtually gotten a lifeline, winning both the seats up for bypolls. Many believed there would have been a full fledged exodus if the party failed to win either of the seats. Many Congress leaders believed Karnataka is another hopeless case, another state to be gobbled up by the Modi juggernaut. The voters have thrown them a lifeline. It's up to the Congress leadership to build on this development. In MP, the party has hold on to Ater seat despite aggressive campaigning by BJP.

Ajay Maken has significantly improved the party's standing in Rajouri Garden. From being relegated to an also ran, the party has gone ahead of AAP. The upcoming MCD polls will actually show whether Congress has recovered its ground in Delhi or whether Rajouri Garden was just flash in the pan.

3. Let's give EVM controversy a rest

The election results are broadly along expected lines. The only notable point is perhaps that the BJP wasn't as dominant as expected. It got halted in Karnataka, lost a tough battle in MP, conceded a seat in Jharkhand despite being the ruling party. The party has gained a couple of seats, but it did not exactly sweep the polls. But the common theme is that the 'biased EVMs' did not exactly affected the results. People fought hard and won in pockets of influence. It is time for Arvind Kejrwals and Mayawatis of the world to go back to the drawing board, rather than undermine India's democracy by questioning the genuineness of the Election Commission. Also, it certainly does not behove the Congress to jump to the EVM bandwagon as a sore loser. It is high time political parties start behaving in a mature fashion instead of making a fool out of themselves.

4. BJP is a raging force in Bengal, Left obliterated

While TMC has increased its victory margin in Kanthi Dakshin, BJP has shown mercurial rise with its vote share going up to 31%. In the run up to the elections, there has been communal tensions in the ground in East Midnapore district. The saffron party has effectively gobbled up the vote share of the Congress and the Left, and is proving itself to be a major challenger for Mamata Banerjee.

5. All's not lost for anti-BJP parties

Thursday's result is a clear indication that the ruling party is not unstoppable. While the Congress still has some pocket boroughs, regional parties with a coherent plan can also stop the saffron surge. The need of the hour is a broader alliance where leaders come together, keeping aside their egos and hubris. The only question is whether Samajwadi Party (SP)and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh, Left and Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bengal, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and Congress in Telangana come together? That may well determine how Indian politics shapes up in the next few years.