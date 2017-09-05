But loses Rajasthan varsity Prez to rebel. Again!

Last year also, the ABVP had lost the seat to a member-turned-rebel, Ankit Dhayal.

Victory of an independent candidate, Pawan Yadav, as president of the Rajasthan University came as a humiliating deja-vu for the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Yadav, a former leader of the ABVP, had turned rebel after being denied the ticket defeated the official ABVP candidate by a margin of over 2,500 votes. Last year also, the ABVP had lost the seat to a member-turned-rebel, Ankit Dhayal.

The RU being biggest government university in state remains a prestigious point for student organisations and consecutive defeats have placed the leadership of the ABVP under a cloud. It was not only, the post of president that the ABVP lost at RU, posts of vice president and general secretary were also claimed by National Students Union of India (NSUI).

Manvendra Budania was elected the general secretary while Mahima Choudhary secured vice president’s post for NSUI. The ABVP had to contend with seat of joint secretary where its candidate Manisha Meena emerged victorious. Suman Kumari has become the research representative.