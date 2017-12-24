Bus accident in Rajasthan kills 33

Early on Saturday morning, a bus carrying around 44 passengers plunged several metres into a river from a bridge in Rajasthan. The accident resulted in the death of 33 people, including the driver, three children and eight women, while several others are said to be in a critical condition in the hospital. The state government has announced a compensation for the family of the deceased and injured, and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

The bus was headed from Sawai Madhopur city towards Lalsot town . "On its way, it was crossing a bridge over Banas river near Dubi village, when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and swerved into the railing, breaking it and plunging several metres into the river," officials said.

Food vendors plying close-by saw the incident and rushed to help. "One of the passers-by — an ambulance driver — immediately informed the police control room," said an official. "The local police, Collector and Superintendent of Police rushed to the site. The doors of the bus were damaged and could not open. A welder was called to cut open the door and somehow, the police entered the bus and started rescuing passengers. One after the other, corpses were pulled out of the bus."

The injured and deceased were rushed to hospitals in Sawai Madhopur city. "As the rescue operation progressed, the number of deceased kept increasing," said an official. "In all, 33 people have died so far, including the driver. So far, only 19 of the deceased have been identified. Their post-mortem was conducted and the bodies were handed over to respective families."

While a majority of the passengers were from Rajasthan, few of the deceased were from Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as well. The state government has declared a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the next-of-kin of the deceased, while a compensation of Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured.