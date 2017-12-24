Builder sexually harassed me, says Celebrity fitness trainer

The Khar police have registered a case against a city builder for sexually harassing celebrity fitness trainer, Leena Mogre. Kaushal Doshi allegedly held Mogre's hand and pulled her towards him, outraging her modesty. The police are yet to make an arrest in the case.

The First Information Report (FIR), which is with DNA, says that 54-year-old Mogre had started a branch of her gym chain, LeenaMogre Fitness, at Crystal Paradise in Bandra West in April 2013.

The space was leased from Doshi, and the two fell out due to a dispute and the gym was shut down, with all of Mogre's equipment inside.

On 4 April,2016, Mogre went to Doshi's office at Bandra-Kurla Complex and was allegedly sexually harassed there. "I had gone there to ask him to give back my gym equipment after he locked up the gym," says the Santacruz-resident. "Kaushal told me to touch his feet (as apology), and he held my hand and pulled me close to him. I tried to repeatedly lodge a complaint with the police and finally met senior police officers to get my equipment back. The accused also entered into the property while it was rented out to me and forcefully evicted gym members."

Mogre says she is seeking justice since she has suffered both monetarily and mentally. "The accused is well-connected to politicians and has threatened me with dire consequences," she said. When contacted, Kaushal Doshi said, "I am not aware of the incident" and refused to comment about the police complaint.

"We are probing the matter," said Senior police inspector Ramchandra Jadhav of Khar police station.

"We have registered the case under Sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment), 448 (house trespass) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code against Kaushal Doshi."

Mogre is director of Leena Mogre's Lifestyle Management and has trained Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kareena Kapoor-Khan, Shamita Shetty, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Bipasha Basu, among other celebrities.