Trending#

Donald Trump

Rajinikanth

Hafiz Saeed

Bigg Boss 11

Winter Session of Parliament

  1. Home
  2. India
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








BSNL's request for 4G spectrum under examination: Manoj Sinha in Lok Sabha

Manoj Sinha


Manoj Sinha 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

             
Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Wednesday 3 January 2018 23:11 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
The proposal by state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) for allotment of spectrum in the 700 MHz band or 2100 MHz band for 4G services is "under examination", the Lok Sabha was informed today.

 
"...BSNL has requested for allotment of one 5 MHz slot in 700 MHz Band for pan-India (excluding Delhi and Mumbai) for 4G/LTE service through equity fusion route or an allocation of 5 MHz slot in 2100 MHz band temporarily for one year on payment," Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said in a written reply to a question.

 
The request of BSNL is "under examination", Sinha added.Long-term evolution or LTE is a standard for high-speed mobile communication.

 
To a separate query, the minister noted that the telecom PSU plans to provide basic infrastructure and applications for smart cities to create additional source of revenue beyond mobile services."The revenue generation will depend on number of contracts awarded to BSNL, the value and time frame of completion of contract and the payment terms and conditions of contracts," he added. 

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story