BSNL's request for 4G spectrum under examination: Manoj Sinha in Lok Sabha

The proposal by state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) for allotment of spectrum in the 700 MHz band or 2100 MHz band for 4G services is "under examination", the Lok Sabha was informed today.

"...BSNL has requested for allotment of one 5 MHz slot in 700 MHz Band for pan-India (excluding Delhi and Mumbai) for 4G/LTE service through equity fusion route or an allocation of 5 MHz slot in 2100 MHz band temporarily for one year on payment," Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said in a written reply to a question.

The request of BSNL is "under examination", Sinha added.Long-term evolution or LTE is a standard for high-speed mobile communication.

To a separate query, the minister noted that the telecom PSU plans to provide basic infrastructure and applications for smart cities to create additional source of revenue beyond mobile services."The revenue generation will depend on number of contracts awarded to BSNL, the value and time frame of completion of contract and the payment terms and conditions of contracts," he added.