BSNL has launched Rakhi pe Sougaat , a special Raksha Bandhan offer for its pre-paid customers in Himachal Pradesh which will allow unlimited calling on BSNL and 74 minutes on other networks with a validity of 5 days.

Sunil Kumar, MD, BSNL told PTI, If you recharge your phone with Rs 74, you will get free calling facility on BSNL network plus free talk time of 74 minutes on any other network for 5 days.

The offer can be availed from today till August 15.