BSF to tie up with NSDC to impart skill development

The Border Security Force (BSF) is set to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to train unemployed men, women, and youths near international border areas. The force, with the help of NSDC, will also train its retired officials and those who are on the verge of retirement.

They will be trained in various skills related to solar installation, rand air-conditioning, welding, electrician, automotive, appliances, bar-bending, security, plumbing, front office tourism and hospitality, beauty wellness, healthcare, and retail.

"The idea is to support weaker and disadvantaged sections of society through focused outreach programmes and targeted skill development activities. The force also want to propagate aspirational value of skilling among youth by creating social awareness on value of skill training," said a senior BSF officer.

BSF, which guards the total of 6,623-km long border with Pakistan, has also stated that the programme will help the population living at the border to get employment. "By engaging the population living near the international border, it'll help in reducing various kinds of illegal activities there," said the officer.

NSDC has already set up 38 Sector Skill Councils (SSC) of services, manufacturing, agriculture and allied services, and informal sectors. Sectors include 19 of 20 high priority sectors identified by the Government and 25 of the sectors under Make in India initiative.

After signing the MoU with BSF, the NSDC will also set up centre in the remote areas where they would be imparting training under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PKVY) to young people seeking global mobility or migrating overseas for jobs.

The retired jawans and the jawans who are on verge of retirement will also bee trained at these centers. The NSDC, whose objective is to upgrade skills to international standards through significant industry involvement, will help these people to become self independent.

This is part of NSDC plans to meet their target of providing vocational skills to 150 million Indians by 2022. So far, NSDC has trained just 11.51 million candidates through training partners.