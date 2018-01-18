BSF soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K’s Arnia sector

A Border Security Forces soldier was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pora sector on Wednesday night.

BSF head constable A Suresh was killed in Arnia sector in the heavy cross-border firing by Pakistan on yesterday.

"In night intervening of January 17 and 18 Head Constable A Suresh of 78th battalion of BSF was martyred during cross border fire initiated from Pakistan territory", a BSF spokesman at Jammu Frontier said.

The soldier belongs to Bandara Chetty Patty village of Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu.

Fresh tension has gripped the area after Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked and indiscriminate firing on the Indian posts and civilian areas in Arnia sector on Wednesday night.

Pakistan's provocation comes three days after Indian Army, in a tit-for-tat action, killed seven Pakistan army soldiers including an officer in a sneak in tactical attack on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district in Jammu division.

The punitive action had come two days after Pakistan army killed Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane when they resorted to heavy firing on the Indian forward positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district in the Jammu division.

This is second time in the last 25 days when Indian army has launched a punitive action to avenge the killing of its soldiers by Pakistani troops on LoC.

On December 25 last year, the Indian Army troops — in a tit-for-tat action — crossed LoC and killed three Pakistani army men in Rawalakote sector of Poonch. The action had come two days after Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing leaving four Indian army soldiers including a Major from Maharashtra dead in the Keri battalion area of Rajouri sector of the LoC on December 23.

Eight soldiers were killed by Pakistani forces on the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border since December 23, 2017.

On December 31 last year, Pakistan army killed Sepoy Jagsir Singh along the LoC in the Naushera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu division.

On January 3, Pakistan provoked India again when its snipers shot dead a Border Security Force (BSF) head constable along the International Border (IB) in the Samba sector of Jammu division.

On January 4, Border Security Force (BSF) unleashed a major fire assault and destroyed two strategically located mortar gun positions and inflicted heavy casualties on Pakistan Rangers in the precision-targeted fire along the International Border (IB) in the Samba sector.

Figures presented in the Lok Sabha revealed that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir 771 times from January 1 to December 10 2017, and 110 times along the International Border till November-end 2017. Around 30 people including 14 army personnel, 12 civilians and four BSF personnel were killed in these ceasefire violations this year.

There were 449 incidents of ceasefire violations in which 13 civilians and 13 security personnel were killed and 83 civilians and 99 security personnel were injured in 2016.