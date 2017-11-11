BSF-Pak Rangers to resume Commandant-level talks

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistani Rangers have decided to resume the Commandant-level talks between the two border guarding forces that had been abandoned for the last one year.

The decision was taken during the Director General level talks of the two forces held in Delhi from November 8-10.

The decision to resume talks is aimed at helping the civilian population living near the border areas that often suffers due to the hostility between two countries.

Major General Muhammad Saeed, Director General, Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) led a 19-member Pakistani delegation to India. The 23-member Indian delegation was led by Sharma, DG BSF. Both the delegations also had representatives from respective home & foreign ministries along with officers from narcotics control & survey departments.

The Indian side firmly and strongly took up specific issues of concern including incidents of unprovoked cross border firing, smuggling of narcotics, infiltration attempts, tunneling and defence construction activities.

"The need for timely exchange of information, at the field level with increased frequency of field commanders level meetings, simultaneous coordinated patrolling etc. were also discussed," the BSF said in a statement.

The issue of inadvertent crossing over by the border population and ways to facilitate their return on both the sides was also discussed. It was agreed upon in deliberations that utmost caution and care should be exercised in dealing with the civilians.

It was mutually agreed to hold the next round of talks in Pakistan. "The talks ended with both sides agreeing on constant endeavor to maintain peaceful and tranquil borders," BSF said.

The delegation from Pakistan that was expected to stay back in India till Sunday and also visit Agra cut short their plan.