BSF assault destroys two mortar gun positions of Pak

Unleashing a major fire assault, Border Security Force (BSF) destroyed two strategically located mortar gun positions of the Pakistan Rangers and inflicted heavy casualties in the precision-targeted firing along the International Border (IB) in Samba sector on late on Wednesday.

This follows the killing of BSF head Constable RP Hazra by the Pakistan Rangers in a snipping attack in Samba sector on Wednesday afternoon.

Hours after the ceasefire violation, BSF troopers consolidated their positions and fired at Pakistani mortar locations on the other side of the IB.

"Two Pakistan mortar positions were located, targeted and destroyed by the BSF troopers on Wednesday night. The coordinated precision fire of BSF troopers silenced the Pakistan guns," said a BSF spokesman at Jammu Frontier.

Sources said preliminary reports suggest that Pakistan Rangers suffered around eight casualties in the retaliatory fire by the BSF.

Ram Awtaar, Inspector general of BSF, Jammu Frontier, said, Pakistan has suffered losses both to life and property in the retaliatory action.

"I can't say exactly and it is yet to be assessed how many soldiers (of Pakistan) have been killed. Certainly Pakistan has suffered losses in both life and property," he said.

Awtaar said the BSF has only responded to Pakistani fire to silence their guns. "One can asses that the positions from which Pakistan was firing have been neutralised," he said.

BSF is maintaining extra vigil along the IB in Jammu to negate all sorts of intrusion attempts by miscreants — aided by forces on the other side of the border. "Firing across IB is mostly a diversion tactic (by Pakistan Rangers) to facilitate intrusion," he said.

On Thursday morning, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid and killed one intruder when he was trying to sneak in, taking advantage of dense fog.

"Despite the fog in the RS Pura area, troopers detected an intrusion attempt around 5:45 am. The intruder was neutralised around 7 am. The entire area has been cordoned off. Further search will commence after the fog clears," the spokesman said.

Men at the border are always ready to sacrifice their lives when it comes to national security. "BSF has given a befitting reply to Pakistan Rangers for their cowardly act. As a law-abiding force of a peaceful country, BSF never initiates fire, but will never hesitate to give a befitting reply if compelled to do so by the counterpart," said Awtaar.

IN RETALIATION