Brothers die in sewage tank, third case in two months

Three sanitation workers went into a clogged sewage tank in Shahdara on Saturday, but only one of them returned alive. This is the third incident in less than two months wherein on-duty sanitation workers have lost their lives due to the lack of equipment and safety measures.

The deceased were identified as brothers Jahangir, 24, and Izaz, 22, who had gone to the Aggarwal Fun City Mall in Anand Vihar to clean a sewage tank with their father, Yusuf, 50.

DCP (Shahadra) Nupur Prasad said, "The three workers suffocated and collapsed inside the tank. When they did not return, the police and fire department were informed. Head Constable Mahipal from the fire department then went in to rescue the trio, but he also inhaled the gas, hit his head against the wall of the tank and sustained injuries."

All of them were rushed to the Hedgewer Hospital, where Jahangir was declared dead on arrival while Izaz died during treatment. "Yusuf and Mahipal are under observation. A case under IPC Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered and the matter is being probed," the DCP said.

Police further said the victims were privately hired contractual labourers and were not wearing any safety gear. Earlier this week, three labourers died, while another was left battling for life after inhaling poisonous gases inside a manhole in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area. While three, two of whom had jumped in to save the first one, suffocated to death, the fourth managed to escape moments before falling unconscious, and was saved.

A similar tragedy had claimed four lives in south Delhi's Ghitorni.

Concerns mount

Aug, ’17: Three labourers killed after inhaling gases inside a manhole.

July, ’17: Four sanitation workers die in south Delhi’s Ghitorni.