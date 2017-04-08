TV anchor maintains composure while reading breaking news about husband's death in accident

In a show of exemplary professionalism, a TV anchor from Chhattisgarh bravely read breaking news about the death of her husband.

A TV anchor from Chhattisgarh ​braved through reading breaking news on air about the death of her husband in a road accident on Saturday.

Supreet Kaur, a news reader at Chhattisgarh’s private channel IBC-24, maintained remarkable composure as she read out details of the accident. knowing that her husband had not survived, reports The Hindustan Times.

During the news bulletin, a reporter called in from the site to talk about the details of the accident, which involved a Renault Duster at Pithara in Mahasamund district. Three people were killed in the accident, while two were injured. As the information came in, the reported did not reveal names of those involved in the accident, but the details were enough for the 28-year-old anchor to realise that the news was about her husband.

A senior editor told HT, “She got a sense that it was her husband’s vehicle. She read the bulletin and only when she came out of the studio, she started calling her relatives."

Kaur had married Harsad Kawade a year ago. The couple lived in Raipur.

The editor said that as Kaur read the news, the staffers too realised that her husband was dead but did not have the courage to tell her.