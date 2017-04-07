Brahmins oppose 'Jyotish' course in Madhya Pradesh

A course of Jyotish, Vastu Shastra and Purohit has been started by Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education, in which people of all caste and religion will be eligible for admission.

Besides Brahmins, the work of the priests can also be performed by Dalits.

However, the Brahmin society is opposing the course, saying that the right of ritualism is only for them and if the government does this, then they will oppose.

Meanwhile, the director of Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Council, Prabhat R. Tiwari said that everyone has the right to acquire knowledge.

?The right to acquire knowledge is everyone?s right and there should be no discrimination on the basis of caste, religion and creed,? Tiwari said.

