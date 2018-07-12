Body of Telangana student Sharath Kopuu killed in Kansas brought to Hyderabad

The body of Sharath Koppu, an Indian student who was killed during an attempted robbery in Kansas City in the US last week, arrived here tonight.

The body arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport and former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya was among those who paid homage to the departed soul.

According to authorities in Kansas, Koppu, 25, hailing from Telangana, was fatally shot during a suspected incident of robbery at a restaurant where he worked. He died shortly after being taken to a hospital on Friday.The victim's cousin told ANI that a group of unidentified miscreants opened fire at a restaurant in Kansas, during which Sharath received five bullet injuries.

Although Sharath was immediately shifted to a hospital in the vicinity, his cousin said the victim succumbed to his injuries.

"My cousin (Sharath Koppu) moved to the USA in January this year, after he received a full scholarship to study at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Last night, we got to know that he was brutally killed by gunshots fired by unknown people around 8 pm (USA time). This is a very sad day for all of us," said the victim's cousin, Sandeep Vemulakonda.

Sandeep urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to look into the matter and nab the culprit.

Kansas City police announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect and released a brief video of the suspect inside the restaurant moments before the shooting.