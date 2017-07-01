Body of sub-inspector found with throat slit in UP

A sub-inspector was found murdered with his throat slit allegedly by unidentified men in Bijnor yesterday.

"The incident took place when the officer - Sehjor Singh Malik, was returning from Mandawar police station to his outpost in Balashali on a bike.

"Malik's body was found in the jungle. His revolver was also found to be missing," Superintendent of Police (SP) Atul Sharma said.

Senior police officers have rushed to the spot and started combing the area.

The deceased belonged to Lisadh village in Shamli district.

