Bodies of 4 of a family killed in Gulmarg brought to Nagpur

Bodies of four members of a Delhi- based family hailing from Nagpur, who were killed in a cable car accident in Kashmir yesterday, have been brought to the city this evening.

Jayant Andraskar (42), his wife Manisha (38), their daughters Anagha (4) and Janhvi (7), and three tourist guides were killed when a cable car came crashing down after a ropeway snapped midair in the ski-resort of Gulmarg.

Their bodies were brought to Nagpur around 5.15 pm in a Jet Airways flight. Their last rites will be performed late this evening.

The Andraskar family hailed from Nagpur, but had shifted to the national capital seven years ago after Jayant started working in the Directorate of Technical Education there.

His wife was a homemaker. One of their daughters was a student of class I, while the other was in playschool.

With the news of their death, a pall of gloom descended on Old Subhedar layout area here, where his family members, including his parents and siblings, live.

Jayant's brother-in-law Saurabh Wandhare told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)