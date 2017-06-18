Bobbitising case: Police move court for lie detector test on

With the bobbitising case involving a self-styled godman in Kerala getting murkier with twists and turns, Police have approached a court here seeking permission to conduct scientific tests, including lie detector, on the young woman victim.

Police moved the court for conducting the polygraph and brain mapping tests after the woman, a law student, retracted her earlier confession that she had chopped off the genitals of the swami to foil a rape bid by him on her.

A senior police official said they filed a petition in the special court yesterday seeking permission for the tests. The court is presently hearing a bail plea of the swami.

"Since the woman is changing her statements and it will affect the investigation, we have to have a scientific investigation so that truth will come out," City Police commissioner, G Sparjan Kumar, told

