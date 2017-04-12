BJP welcomes people committed to Modi's leadership: Pradhan

Accused of working to split the Odisha's ruling BJD, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said the BJP will welcome "clean and strong" leaders from other parties if they show commitment to the Prime Minister.

"We want to strengthen our party. Whoever is committed to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah are welcome to join us. We will welcome clean and strong leaders," Pradhan, a key BJP leader from Odisha, told reporters.

There have been reports, fuelled by war of words between some BJD leaders including Lok Sabha members, that a section of its leaders is inclined to split the party to join the BJP, which has emerged stronger in the state following the local body polls.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had met the party MPs in Parliament during a visit to the national capital and trashed split talks, blaming the BJP for fuelling such "false" reports.

The BJP has instead blamed internal discord within the regional party and maintained that it has no role in it.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)