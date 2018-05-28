BJP urges people, traders and farmers to spontaneously observe Bandh today

BJP on Sunday urged people, traders and farmers to spontaneously observe a bandh on May 28 against Karnataka government's 'failure' to fulfill its poll promise of waiving farm loan within 24 hours of assuming office.

The party said the people of Karnataka, especially farmers, had relied on the government to fulfill its election promise, which did not happen. "People, traders and farmers to spontaneously observe a bandh tomorrow,' it said on Sunday. "This is not the first time the government has failed to keep up its words. Earlier, during the coalition government, JD(S) did not transfer power to BJP as promised after being in power for 20 months," the party said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy slammed BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa for building pressure on him by announcing a state wide bandh by the party today. I know how you (Yeddyurappa) served the state twice as chief minister. Give us your suggestion. I will implement it. I don't need your politics of agitation," he said.

Security has been tightened across Karnataka in the wake of bandh call given by the BJP. Police said instructions have been given to top officials in all districts to deal firmly with people forcibly closing shops, schools, colleges, government offices and other commercial establishments.