BJP urges Centre to change date of Digital India Day programme

The BJP in Meghalaya today said it has requested the Centre to change the date for the Digital India Day programme, which coincides with Good Friday celebrations.

"The state party has requested the Centre to change the date of this program keeping in mind the local religious sentiments," BJP spokesperson Basu Chakraborty said in a statement here.

He said the Digital India Day programme was scheduled keeping in mind the 100th day of the Digi Dhan Mela, which is on April 14 and in sync with Ambedkar Jayanti. But, this year Good Friday celebrations are also on the same day.

"There was no intention to create any form of religious misunderstanding," the party said.

Meghalaya government had expressed its strong opposition against the Centre's decision to observe Digital India Day this Friday since it falls on Good Friday, which is widely observed by the Christians here.

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma had yesterday said the state government will not participate in such programmes which aimed at diluting the secular fabric of the nation.

"I will be writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it is necessary for me to express concern on behalf of the people with special reference to the North East, which has a major chunk of Christian community," he said.

