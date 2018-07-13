BJP trying to malign MoC: Mamata Banerjee

Following the arrest of a nun and a staff member of Missionaries of Charity (MoC), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP government was trying to malign the reputation of the organisation set up by Mother Teresa.

She took to Twitter and posted, "Mother Teresa herself set up Missionaries of Charity. And now they are also not being spared. Malicious attempts to malign their name. The Sisters are being targeted. #BJP want to spare no one. Highly condemnable. Let MOC continue to do their work for the poorest of the poor [sic]."

Talking to media persons in Siliguri during her on-going North Bengal she said, "I know Mother Teresa and Sister Prema. One ruling party is doing this out of political vendetta ahead of the 2019 elections. If some individual has done any mistake, you take action against that particular person, but you cannot say all Missionaries of Charity people are bad," she said.

CPI(M) national general secretary Sitaram Yechury too, during a press conference in Kolkata condemned the arrests. Referring to Mother Teresa and MoC he said, "We have the highest respects for them. It is unbelievable. There can be a probe into any case, but they cannot be harassed or prosecuted. It is the RSS which is responsible for all these," Yechury said.