BJP trampling women's confidence Cong on transferred UP cop

Condemning the Uttar Pradesh Government over the transfer of a senior police officer, who stood up against the local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, the Congress on Monday said that the BJP on one hand is preaching ?Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas? theory, while on the other hand is trampling a woman?s confidence.

?Her transfer is against administrative ethics. It is the real feature of the BJP who are preaching ?Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas? but still they are nursing the attitude whereby, the bravery of a woman has been trampled upon by the naked demonstration of the Uttar Pradesh Government,? Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI.

He added that he condemns the steps taken against the officer by the BJP Government.

?I would like to congratulate the woman officer of Uttar Pradesh who had the guts to stand against the hooligans belonging to the ruling BJP party in the state,? Chowdhury said.

Meanwhile, another Congress leader Meem Afzal said that the workers of the saffron party think that they can do anything.

?I know that woman officer very well and she follows the rules and regulations with determination. During the time of Uttar Pradesh elections in one of the rallies, she allowed only those to get on the stage whose names were written there. She is an honest and hard working woman and the way BJP is treating her shows the break point of Uttar Pradesh?s law and order,? he added.

Afzal said that he would advise Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to encourage the police officers instead of the party workers.

The Uttar Pradesh Government, earlier yesterday, transferred senior police officer Shreshtha Thakur, who sent five BJP leaders to the jail for creating obstacles in discharging her duties, to Bahraich.

As per reports, Mukesh Bhardwaj, the party city president asserted that Thakur?s transfer was necessary to lift the morale of the party workers.

The cop was transferred a week after BJP?s 11 MLAs and MPs held a meeting with the chief minister over the issue.

It is reported that the local leaders and workers linked it with their pride and pressurised the government to take action against Thakur.

On June 22, Thakur and her team, while checking vehicles in Syana area, stopped a person, who was driving a motorcycle without wearing a helmet, and slapped a fine of Rs 200 on him.

After her objection, the man started arguing with Thakur and called in more BJP leaders on the site.

